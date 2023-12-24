Haryana govt announces inclusion of Gita verses in school curriculum

Kurukshetra, December 23

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced the inclusion of verses of Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum from classes VI to XII with the plan to integrate more ‘shlokas’ in the coming years.

The Haryana CM along with Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and several religious gurus unveiled three editions of the ‘Adarsh Jeevan Mulya’ for classes VI to XII (one book each for classes VI to XII).

They were here to attend the ‘Vaishvik Gita Path’, in which 18,000 students together recited 18 ‘shlokas’ from 18 chapters of the Bhagavad Gita, organised as part of the International Gita Mahotsav at the Theme Park here.

The Assam CM said, “It is a matter of pride for us as Assam was the state partner for the mahotsav. We consider Lord Krishna as the son-in-law of Assam. Even in the modern world if we want peace and development, we have to work selflessly, as taught in Gita.”

Khattar said that, “The government has decided to introduce books ‘Aadarsh Jeevan Mulya’ for classes VI-XII. There are 18 to 20 chapters in the books and each chapter begins with a ‘shloka’. At present 54 ‘shlokas’ have been included in the books.” — TNS

Probe into beating up of student

Faridabad: District Education Office Asha Dahiya has formed a five-member panel to probe an incident in which a minor student was allegedly beaten up by two teachers of a government school during a Gita Jayanti programme on Friday. The action comes after a video of the incident went viral. The victim, a student of Class IX of Government School, Gochhi village, was reportedly beaten up in full public view after he plucked some flowers from the decorations and threw them on students. The DEO said the accused, who were guest teachers of Sanskrit, were likely to face disciplinary action as per norms.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Assam #Kurukshetra #Manohar Lal Khattar