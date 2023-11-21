Haryana Govt brings businessmen under social security net

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, November 20

Thousands of businessmen across Haryana have come under the social security net, with the Khattar government rolling out a scheme under which they will be eligible for a compensation of Rs 5 lakh in case of accidental death or permanent disability.

Under the Mukhyamantri Vyapari Samuhik Niji Durghatna Yojana, the beneficiaries will have to register themselves through an online portal developed by the Haryana Traders Welfare Board (HTWB) with an annual registration fee of Rs 10 per lakh. “The beneficiaries should be eligible taxpayers registered under the GST Act, 2017,” as per a notification issued by Anurag Rastogi, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance).

Terming the new scheme as a part of the “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” mission, a senior functionary of the government said the scheme had been launched in public interest to bring more state residents under social security coverage.

The Haryana Parivar Suraksha Nyas (HPSN), in association with the HTWB, will be the implementing agency. The HTWB will transfer the funds collected through the registration charges to the HPSN.

To widen the scope of the scheme, partnership firms, Hindu undivided family (HUF), proprietorship firms, limited liability partnership (LLP) and companies, too, will be eligible to be registered under the scheme.

While the registered beneficiary with 70% and above disability will be eligible for compensation, the spouse or legal heir will be the claimant in case of death of a beneficiary.

An institutional grievance redress system has been put in place in case of any issue arising out of the settlement of the claims. The disputes will be resolved by the district or sub-divisional grievance redress committee, with the ADC and the president of the district advisory committee of the HTWB as members.

Redress system for settlement of claims