Haryana Govt, Canada to promote strategic partnerships

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said with the “Go global approach” the signing of the memorandum of intent (MoI) between Haryana Foreign Cooperation Department (FCD), and the Ministry of Trade and Export Development of The Province of Saskatchewan in Canada is a step in the direction to establish a “Heart to heart” connect between Haryana and Saskatchewan.

Haryana FCD and the Ministry of Trade and Export Development of The Province of Saskatchewan of Canada signed a memorandum of intent (MoI), with an aim to identify, facilitate, support, strengthen and enhance opportunities and strategic partnerships between Haryana and Saskatchewan. The MoI was signed by Principal Secretary, FCD, Yogender Chaudhary, and Deputy Minister, Ministry of Trade and Export Development at the Government of Saskatchewan, Jodi Banks.

The MoI covers broad areas of work that will help build collaboration between the Saskatchewan India Office and FCD, through collaborative efforts .