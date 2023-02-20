Haryana govt committed to construct SYL canal to get state's share of waters in Ravi-Beas: Governor

Chandigarh, February 20

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday said the state government is committed to construct the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal to get the state's share of waters in the Ravi and Beas rivers.

In his address to the Haryana assembly on the first day of the Budget Session, the governor also lauded the government's efforts for ensuring good governance by evolving customised policies for all sectors and showing zero-tolerance to corruption.

"It has also ensured welfare of each Haryanvi and will always be dedicated to enhance the socio-economic welfare of its people by making the state a hub for industries, education, sports, health, skill development and tourism," Dattatreya said.

The governor in his address to the assembly reflects the policies and achievements of the government of the day.

On the SYL canal water-sharing dispute between Haryana and Punjab, Dattatreya said, "The state government is committed to construct the SYL canal in order to get the state's share of waters in Ravi-Beas rivers." The government also intends to expand the scope of the Parivar Pehchan Patra Scheme to link all government databases and programmes in the coming year, he said.

The governor also highlighted that the government is effectively implementing the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, under which pregnant and lactating mothers are being paid Rs 5,000 in three instalments for first child only.

Now, the government is going to extend the same benefit for the second child also, he said.

Dattatreya also mentioned that the sex ratio at birth in Haryana which was 833 according to the 2011 census significantly improved to 917 by December 2022.

The vision and perseverance of the state government and sincere efforts of every citizen of Haryana in the 'amrit kaal' of 25 years will ensure that India becomes a true global leader, the governor Dattatreyasaid.

"Planning for the next 25 years to make India a developed nation by 2047 requires a vision that can harness energies and galvanise all the forces and every citizen into a ground-up movement," he said. On India assuming the presidency of the G20, he said it could not have come at a more opportune time.

"This historic opportunity comes when the world is torn by turmoil, strife, complexity and uncertainty. This gives India a global platform to prove its credentials as a global force, establish its credibility in resolving global economic issues and hoist on the world our value system which has survived many onslaughts and stood test of time," he said in his 69-minute address in Hindi.

The governor said to promote and celebrate the theme of "vasudhaiva kutumbakam (world is one family)", the Haryana government is coordinating with the external affairs ministry, the G20 Secretariat and other ministries to facilitate and organise G20-related events in the state.

On 5G services and their roll out, Dattatreya said with the launch of 5G services in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1 last year, these are available in Gurugram, Panipat, Faridabad, Hisar and Rohtak in the state.

In the coming days, 5G services will be rolled out in the entire state in a phased manner, the governor said.

On the Parivar Pehchan Patra Scheme, he said it is a unique e-governance scheme to promote "paperless" and "faceless" delivery to citizens. The family information data depository now contains updated information of 73.11 lakh families with 2.88 crore individuals, Dattatreya said.

The government has zero-tolerance for corruption. The CM Flying Squad is continuously working to further the government's anti-corruption mission, he said.

Touching upon the health sector, he said the government is going to construct six new 100 bedded ESI hospitals and also 14 new ESI dispensaries.

The current year is the International Year of Millets and the state government is focused on promoting research and adoption of millet crops. For this purpose, a Nutri Cereal Research Centre at Bhiwani will be functional from Kharif-2023, he said.

The government is also committed to the construction of up-stream storage dams namely Renuka, Kishau and Lakhwar Vyasi on the Yamuna, Dattatreya said. Under the Rejuvenation of Sarasvati river project, preliminary clearance and design for the construction of the Adi Badri dam are in progress. The work is likely to start before October, he said.

