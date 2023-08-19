Haryana Govt debars state IPS officer from Central deputation for 5 years

IANS

New Delhi, August 18

The Ministry of Home Affairs has debarred Haryana cadre Indian Police Service officer Abhishek Jorwal from Central deputation for a period of five years. According to an official document, Jorwal, a 2011 batch Haryana cadre IPS officer, has also been debarred from being considered for foreign assignments or consultancies abroad during the period of debarment.

A notice to Chief Secretary Haryana from the Ministry of Home Affairs conveyed the order.