Haryana govt has closed all gates of barrage that releases water to Delhi: Atishi

New Delhi, June 23
Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Sunday said the Haryana government had closed all gates of Hathnikund Barrage that is used to release water for Delhi, and added that she would continue her indefinite hunger strike over it.
Atishi's indefinite hunger strike to demand water for Delhi, which is under the grip of a severe water crisis and scorching heat, entered the third day.
In a video message on X, she said, "I have been on a hunger strike to get Delhi's share of water. The Haryana government is releasing 100 MGD water less which is depriving nearly 28 lakh people of Delhi of water. Some journalists have said that the Hathnikund Barrage is full of water but the Haryana government has shut all gates to stop that water from reaching the national capital."
The minister urged the Haryana government to release water for Delhi.
"My hunger strike will continue till Delhi gets its rightful share of water," she added.
Delhi is dependent on Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for the supply of drinking water.
The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that of the 1,005 MGD of water supplied to Delhi daily, the city should get 613 MGD from Haryana. But the national capital is getting less than 513 MGD water from Haryana, the party has claimed.
