Haryana govt has failed on all fronts: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Faridabad, May 1
“The over seven and a half years of the BJP rule in the state has only brought misery to people of the state in the form of unemployment, price rise, corruption and crime. People have now made up their minds to get rid of the government as it has failed on all fronts,’’ said former CM and Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda while speaking at the “Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh” programme at the Dussehra grounds here this noon.
No power plant has come up in 8 years
Not a single power generation plant has come up in the past eight years despite demand shooting up. While power generation was raised from 1587 MW in 2005 to 8,000 MW in 2014, its availability had also gone up from 4,000 MW to 11,000 MW in this period. Bhupinder Hooda, former CM
Launching a tirade against the government, Hooda came down heavily on the issue of power crisis by saying that Haryana’s share was being sold to other states, making people suffer. He demanded a high-level probe into the crisis. He claimed that not a single power generation plant has come up in the past eight years despite demand shooting up.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting hours before Eid celebration in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Curfew imposed in 10 police stations of the city, internet s...
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
PM Narendra Modi leaves for Denmark after concluding his Germany trip
Modi, who arrived in Berlin on Monday morning, holds bilater...