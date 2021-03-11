Haryana govt has failed on all fronts: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 1

“The over seven and a half years of the BJP rule in the state has only brought misery to people of the state in the form of unemployment, price rise, corruption and crime. People have now made up their minds to get rid of the government as it has failed on all fronts,’’ said former CM and Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda while speaking at the “Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh” programme at the Dussehra grounds here this noon.

No power plant has come up in 8 years Not a single power generation plant has come up in the past eight years despite demand shooting up. While power generation was raised from 1587 MW in 2005 to 8,000 MW in 2014, its availability had also gone up from 4,000 MW to 11,000 MW in this period. Bhupinder Hooda, former CM

Launching a tirade against the government, Hooda came down heavily on the issue of power crisis by saying that Haryana’s share was being sold to other states, making people suffer. He demanded a high-level probe into the crisis. He claimed that not a single power generation plant has come up in the past eight years despite demand shooting up.

