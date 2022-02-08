Haryana govt has failed on all fronts, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, February 7

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Haryana’s BJP-JJP coalition government had failed on every front and the government had not taken any decision of public interest in its entire tenure.

The former Chief Minister was addressing a press conference at the PWD rest house here today. He paid tributes to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and lauded her contribution to the nation.

Commenting upon the working of the state government, Hooda said every government department was facing shortage of employees today, but the government was not recruiting staff. “The situation is that there are no doctors in hospitals and there are no teachers in schools and colleges. Instead of government offices, employees are seen on the streets as they are worried about the policies of the government,” he said.

“Not only employees but all sections of society, including farmers, are agitating against the coalition government. Farmers are being hit by the double whammy of government apathy and bad weather. Farmers are facing losses due to continuous unseasonal rains, but far from giving compensation, the government is yet carried out complete girdawari till now and even last year’s compensation is still pending. Farmers are waiting for compensation and solution for drainage, but no step is being taken by the government,” he said.

Hooda said the government had also cheated the agitating farmers as their cases had not been withdrawn so far. Similarly, the government was continuously cheating youths of the state who were facing the highest unemployment in the country, he added.

Taking a dig at the government’s quota policy for jobs in the private sector, the former CMr said the government was touting the slogan of 75% reservation in private jobs, while it had reduced the condition of domicile in Haryana from 15 to 5 years.

