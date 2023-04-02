Haryana Govt hosts G20 delegates at Pinjore

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

The Haryana Government hosted representatives of the G20 Summit at the historic Yadavindra Gardens in Pinjore on Friday night, where foreign guests were introduced to the culture of the state.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister JP Dalal and Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Babli, along with other senior officials attended the programme.

The event was organised to acquaint the delegates with the Indian tradition of “Atithi Devo Bhava” and “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, said a government spokesperson.

At the Yadavindra Gardens, the foreign guests were welcomed by Haryanvi artistes dressed in traditional clothes who played drums at the entrance, following which they were greeted with “tilak” on their foreheads.

The main attraction of the programme was the cultural programme where the artistes demonstrated Haryanvi folk style and presented traditional folk dances like Lur, Ghoomar, Dhamaal, Phag and Falgun.

“The delegates highly appreciated the hospitality experienced by them and described it as incomparable. They also relished the state cuisine at Ratri Bhoj, and enjoyed culture-based art exhibitions,” added the government spokesperson.