Haryana Govt notifies changes in public service delivery

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 30

The Haryana Government has notified changes in the stipulated time limits and appellate authorities for 10 services under the Right to Service Act, 2014.

Giving information in this regard, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said a 15-day timeline had been set for registering for Saksham Yuva Yojana, a one-month timeline for Jobseeker registration, 15 days for registration under One Family One Job scheme, 15 days for the submission of additional qualification and related certificates, and 15 days for registration renewal, he added.