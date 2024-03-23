Haryana Govt notifies International Gita fair Act

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

Following assent by the Governor, the state government notified the 'Haryana Antarrashtriya Gita Jayanti Mela Authority Bill, 2024'

Currently, there is no independent authority in the state that organises the Gita Jayanti Mahotsav. A statutory authority was constituted in the state for management, regulation and organising the international festival. The authority would also be tasked with providing better facilities to visitors during the fair.

The CM will head the authority, which was mandated to organise cultural and educational seminars, workshops, fairs, exhibitions and conferences and to organise Gita fairs, besides other functions.

A Bill regarding the authority was passed at the recent Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.