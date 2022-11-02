Haryana Govt orders authentication of vehicles used for paddy delivery

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 1

Chief Administrator of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) Sujan Singh has directed the secretaries of the mandis where the paddy arrival during the current season has surpassed the corresponding figure for the last year to verify all vehicle numbers mentioned on outgoing gate passes issued by the procurement agencies.

The move comes following a revelation made during an investigation by the Karnal police that scooter, car and tractor numbers were used at the Jundla grain market for issuing outgoing gate passes for the delivery of paddy for custom-milled rice (CMR) to various rice mills.

The Tribune had prominently highlighted the issue in its edition dated November 1, 2022.

Pankaj Agarwal, Commissioner and Secretary of the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Haryana, said the verification of vehicles used for the delivery of paddy to rice mills would be done by the deputy commissioners.

“The verification of vehicles will be done through the e-Vahan portal for which the deputy commissioners will be instructed,” Agarwal said. “I have asked the secretaries of the grain markets where the arrival has surpassed the arrival during the corresponding period last year to check authentication of the vehicles mentioned on the outgoing gate passes so that the discrepancies, if any, could be determined,” said Sujan Singh.

He has also asked the investigating officer checking the Gharaunda grain market, where 49 gate passes were generated in just 44 minutes to two firms, to include the verification of vehicle numbers used for outgoing gate passes.

Paddy procurement scam