Haryana govt schools see dip in admissions

Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, September 18
The Department of School Education has recorded a decline of 38,976 admissions to Class XI in government schools across the state as compared to the last academic session. The situation is the same in the case of Class X.
Jobs and courses
Youth are opting for courses at ITIs and polytechnics after matric, which is why the decline in pupils’ strength in Class XI. Virendra Malik, DEO, Rohtak
Though the department is yet to ascertain the reasons behind the decline, experts cite return of students to private schools after Covid and youngsters’ inclination towards job-oriented courses at ITIs and polytechnic colleges responsible for the trend.
As per official record, a total 2,00,946 students were enrolled in Class XI in government schools across the state in the previous session, but the number has gone down to 1,61,970 in this session. Similarly, the government schools saw the admission of 2,01,962 students in Class X last year while the figure is 1,84,106 in this session, a difference of 17,856 students. The last date for admission to Classes IX to XII was September 15.
“The government schools saw a considerable improvement in the enrolment of students during Covid in 2020 and 2021 as the pandemic forced parents to shift their wards to these schools to avoid paying the hefty fee of private schools, which started online classes,” said an official of the Education Department on condition of anonymity.
Virendra Malik, District Education Officer, Rohtak, said, “Youths are opting for job-oriented courses at ITIs and polytechnic colleges after matriculation, which is one of the reasons behind the decline in students’ strength in Class XI.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen ...
Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
NIA books Assam man for Al-Qaida links
Charged with offences of radicalising youth and conspiring t...
'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held
CM Mann orders probe I NCW takes note, writes to DGP