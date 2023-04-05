Haryana Govt schools to have print-rich environment in classrooms

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, April 4

Teachers in government primary schools of the state will compete and develop a print-rich environment in their respective classrooms under the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy programme in Haryana.

The programme aims to help the students improve their literacy skills. The teachers, in association with students, will have to compete on cluster, block, district and state levels. As per the schedule issued by the Directorate of School Education, the programme started on April 1 at school level and will conclude next month with the state-level competition.

The primary teachers will have to prepare a one-minute video explaining about their print-rich classrooms with the help of students. The videos will be evaluated at the cluster level and 50 per cent of the videos will be sent to the block level from where 50 per cent will be nominated for the district-level competition.

At the district level, 25 per cent of the received videos will be nominated for the state-level competition where the best classrooms will be selected for the state-level awards. The videos will be shared on social media to attract children.

All the teachers will get certificates. A hundred best classrooms each will be selected at the block level and the district level. At the state level event, 22 teachers will be given Rs 5,000 each as reward.

Amit Chhabra, district president, Rajkiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, Haryana, said, “It is a good initiative.Though the teachers used to prepare and paste charts earlier too, this competition will bring improvement in terms of quality and creativity. It will be beneficial for students.”

District Elementary Education Officer Sudhir Kalra said, “It is very important to develop print-rich atmosphere in the schools. The participation of all primary teachers is mandatory in the competition. They have been directed to start preparing charts and use other learning materials to make the walls of the classrooms attractive as well as informative. The competition will also help the department in beautifying the classrooms and motivate teachers to use their creativity.”

