Haryana govt should give one pension to MLAs, says AAP MP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 9

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta today demanded that the Haryana Government should follow Punjab’s Government’s one pension per each former legislator.

Holding a press conference, Gupta said their party had come to change the politics of the country.

Four-time MLA Nirmal Singh, who has recently joined AAP, said, “I praise the decision of the Punjab Government. It saves crores of rupees. We have come to change the politics of the country. No leader of AAP will take more than one pension. Charity begins from home. Today, I announced to leave three pensions. I demand that Haryana should follow Punjab."

Gupta said, “In 2018, the Haryana Government spent Rs 23 crore on former MLAs' pension. In 2021, it has risen to Rs 30.5 crore. Capt Ajay Yadav in 2018 used to get Rs 2.38 lakh per month as pension. Former CM OP Chautala used to Rs 2.22 lakh. In 2022, the amount has increased much more.”

The MP refused to comment on three AAP Himachal Pradesh leaders joining the BJP.

On SYL and Chandigarh issues, he said, “The Congress and BJP have double standards. They will never resolve Chandigarh and SYL issues. The Congress in Punjab and Haryana say opposite things. The same is with the BJP. AAP is saying clearly. In 2024, our government is coming in Haryana. We are giving a guarantee to provide water to every field. We will resolve the Chandigarh issue. Haryana has a share in Chandigarh.”