Haryana govt ties up with Finland Embassy to help purification of Gurugram pond

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 2

As part of the efforts to revive traditional water sources, the state government has tied up with the Finland Embassy for purification of water of Sukhrali village pond. This will be a pilot project. If successful, it will be extended to other similar waterbodies across the state. The Finland embassy will spend about Rs 1 crore on it.

In 2018, in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet had approved a pact between the two countries that included partnership in air and water pollution prevention and purification, waste management and climate change.

Kimmo Lahdevarita, Finland’s Ambassador to India, and Satbir Singh Kadian, Administrator, Micro Irrigation and Command Area Development Authority (MICADA), inaugurated the pilot project today.

Under the project, this entire process of water purification will be continuously monitored. Once successful, the project will be handed over to Municipal Corporation Gurugram and work will be done on other ponds also for water purification.

It is noteworthy that the quality of drinking water in Finland is considered to be the best globally in the drinking water purity index. Ambassador Kimmo Lahdevrita said, “Indo Nordic Water Forum will also support this exercise. I have full faith in success and expansion of this project. This is a classic example of technological crossover for public welfare. If this effort of Ox Tube and Oxitec Reclamation Technology is successful then it will be started in other states along with Haryana.”

Kadian said all measures were being taken to supply clean water in Haryana so that the problem of water shortage could be done away with. “We need about 36 billion cubic metres of water in the state but we have only 20 billion cubic metres,” he added.

#Gurugram