Haryana Govt ties up with HARSAC to monitor illegal mining

Chandigarh, January 10
To check illegal mining, the Department of Mines and Geology has joined hands with the Haryana Space Application Centre (HARSAC) to establish a dedicated control and command centre, said Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal after presiding over a meeting of the State Level Task Force Committee on Mines & Geology here today.
The centre would employ cutting-edge satellite remote sensing technology to offer real-time insights into illegal mining, drawing inspiration from the successful application used for monitoring stubble burning in fields.
He stressed on the importance of deploying a static and mobile police force in district offices and mining sites to conduct raids on suspected locations. Emphasising the need for meticulous geo-referencing at various sites, he highlighted the significance of addressing both legal and illegal mining activities.
Applauding the department’s technological advancements, he highlighted the successful launch of the HMGIS portal across the state, replacing the older e-Rawaana system.
Mandip Singh Brar, Director-General, Mines and Geology, informed the meeting about the department’s efforts in collaboration with HARSAC to devise a mechanism for monitoring GPS-equipped vehicles. He said the Transport Department was formulating a scheme mandating GPS installations in all commercial vehicles, enhancing overall tracking capabilities.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray
Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...
‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite
Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...
‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas
At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...