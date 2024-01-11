Haryana Govt ties up with HARSAC to monitor illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 10

To check illegal mining, the Department of Mines and Geology has joined hands with the Haryana Space Application Centre (HARSAC) to establish a dedicated control and command centre, said Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal after presiding over a meeting of the State Level Task Force Committee on Mines & Geology here today.

The centre would employ cutting-edge satellite remote sensing technology to offer real-time insights into illegal mining, drawing inspiration from the successful application used for monitoring stubble burning in fields.

He stressed on the importance of deploying a static and mobile police force in district offices and mining sites to conduct raids on suspected locations. Emphasising the need for meticulous geo-referencing at various sites, he highlighted the significance of addressing both legal and illegal mining activities.

Applauding the department’s technological advancements, he highlighted the successful launch of the HMGIS portal across the state, replacing the older e-Rawaana system.

Mandip Singh Brar, Director-General, Mines and Geology, informed the meeting about the department’s efforts in collaboration with HARSAC to devise a mechanism for monitoring GPS-equipped vehicles. He said the Transport Department was formulating a scheme mandating GPS installations in all commercial vehicles, enhancing overall tracking capabilities.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Illegal Mining