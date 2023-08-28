Haryana Govt to consider upgrade of DIETs in all districts

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 27

Having upgraded the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) in Gurugram and Kurukshetra, on the pattern of the State Institute of Advanced Studies in Teachers Education (SIASTE), Jhajjar, the state government will consider to upgrade DIETs in other districts as well.

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has mentioned this in a notification recently sent to VCs of Maharshi Dayanand University Rohtak, Kurukshetra University and Gurugram University, National Council for Teachers Education, Delhi, and the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Gurugram. “The state government, in compliance with the National Education Policy 2022, introduced a four-year integrated BEd programme as a pilot project at the DIETs in Gurugram and Kurukshetra from academic session 2021 by upgrading them at the level of SIASTE,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education) in the notification.

