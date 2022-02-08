Haryana Govt to give Rs 561 cr for crop damage

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 7

The farmers who were staging a dharna outside the mini secretariat in Hisar for the past nine months have called off their dharna after the government announced a compensation of Rs 561 crore for the damage to kharif crops in 2021 for the state. Out of this amount, Rs 173 crore has been sanctioned for the Hisar farmers.

The All India Kisan Sabha leaders said the SDM Ashveer Nain reached the dharna site today to inform about the acceptance of their demand by the state government.

He urged the farmers to end the dharna.

District president of the Kisan Sabha Shamsher Numbardar said it was the victory of the farmers that was achieved after a long struggle. The numbardar said the Financial Commissioner, Revenue, had been raising objections to the compensation to farmers, so they started the dharna.

He said there were some other demands, which were pending with the government. “We have decided to call off the dharna for now, but will review the situation on the pending demands and will gather on February 18 at the commissioner office regarding these demands,” he said.

