Haryana to move Supreme Court against quashing of law on quota in private jobs

PTI

Chandigarh, November 18

The Haryana government will move the Supreme Court against the Punjab and Haryana High Court order quashing a law that provided 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to residents of the state, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Saturday.

“We are examining the high court verdict and will soon move the Supreme Court,” the JJP leader said in a statement here, asserting that the law was in the interest of the state and the industry.

The high court's Friday decision was also a setback for Chautala as providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for state-domiciled candidates was a key poll promise of his Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) during the 2019 assembly polls.

Chautala said the state government's intention was to give employment to local youths and provide skilled workers to the industry.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court, in its 83-page judgement, held the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, "ultra vires" and "unconstitutional", and ruled that it would become "ineffective from the date it came into force".

The verdict came following multiple petitions filed by several industrial associations against the implementation of the Act.

After the polls, the JJP extended support to the BJP and formed a government in alliance as the saffron party fell short of attaining a simple majority on its own.

The law, which came into effect on January 15, 2022, provided 75 per cent reservation in jobs in the private sector to candidates from the state. It covered jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages up to Rs 30,000.

The Act was applicable to employers of the private sector companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms and any person who employs 10 or more people on salary, wages or other remuneration for manufacturing, carrying on business or rendering any service in Haryana.

