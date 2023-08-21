Haryana govt transfers 20 IPS officers; Gurugram gets new police commissioner

Chandigarh, August 21

In a major reshuffle, the Haryana government on Monday ordered transfer and posting orders of 20 IPS officers with immediate effect.

Gurugram Police Commissioner was among those transferred.

The reshuffle came barely days after the appointment of Shatrujeet Kapur as the new Director General of Police. Kapur was appointed DGP after the term of his predecessor PK Agrawal ended on August 15.

Among those shuffled on Monday include, Om Prakash Singh, Additional DGP (crime), who has been posted as ADGP, Haryana, State Narcotics Control Bureau, Panchkula headquarter, and ADGP, Cyber crime who relieved Amitabh Singh Dhillon from the charge of Inspector General of Police, HSNCB and IGP, Cyber crime, according to the government order.

Kala Ramachandran, at present Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, has been posted as ADGP, Administration (Haryana), relieving Arshinder Singh Chawla of this charge.

Vikas Arora, who is at present Faridabad Commissioner of Police, will be the new police commissioner of Gurugram, as per the order.

Arora is being replaced by Rakesh Kumar Arya, IGP Rohtak Range.

Mamta Singh, ADGP (law and order) with additional charge of ADGP, Haryana Enforcement Bureau, and ADGP, Regional Training Centre, Bhondsi, Gurugram will now only hold the charge of ADGP (law and order) and ADGP, RTC, Bhondsi.

AS Chawla, ADGP, Administration, with additional charge of ADGP, Telecom-IT will be the new ADGP, Haryana Enforcement Bureau. He will also have additional charge of ADGP, Telecom-IT relieving Mamta Singh of her additional charge of ADGP, Haryana State Enforcement Bureau.

M Ravi Kiran, ADGP, South Range, Rewari will now be the ADGP, Prisons, relieving Alok Kumar Roy of his additional charge as ADGP, Prisons. Rajender Kumar, IGP, CM Flying Squad, will be the new IGP, South Range.

Amitabh Singh Dhillon, IGP, HSNCB, Madhuban, with additional charge of IGP, Modernisation, and IGP Cyber has been transferred and posted as IGP, Anti-Corruption Bureau with additional charge of IGP Modernisation and Welfare. KK Rao, ADGP, will be ADGP Rohtak range.

Simardeep Singh, DIG, STF, Haryana, Bhondsi, will hold additional charge of DIG, Prisons.

Virender Kumar, DCP, Traffic, Gurugram will also hold additional charge of DCP, East, Gurugram and in-charge of the Emergency Response System.

Nitish Agarwal, DCP, East, Gurugram will be Superintendent of Police, Mahendergarh in place of Vikrant Bhushan, who will join as the new SP of Sirsa.

