Haryana govt transfers Nuh Deputy Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 4

After transferring the SP on Friday morning days after violence in Nuh district, the Haryana government issued orders of the transfer of Nuh Deputy Commissioner in the evening.

Nuh DC Prashant Panwar, has now been posted as Special Secretary to Haryana Government, Fisheries Department. He will also hold the charge as Administrator HSVP, Rohtak, and Commissioner Municipal Corporation Rohtak.

Meanwhile, Dhirendra Khadgata will take over as Deputy Commissioner Nuh, while also holding the charge as Special Secretary to Haryana Government, Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department.

#Gurugram #Nuh