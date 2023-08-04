Haryana govt transfers Nuh Deputy Commissioner

Gurugram, August 4
After transferring the SP on Friday morning days after violence in Nuh district, the Haryana government issued orders of the transfer of Nuh Deputy Commissioner in the evening.
Nuh DC Prashant Panwar, has now been posted as Special Secretary to Haryana Government, Fisheries Department. He will also hold the charge as Administrator HSVP, Rohtak, and Commissioner Municipal Corporation Rohtak.
Meanwhile, Dhirendra Khadgata will take over as Deputy Commissioner Nuh, while also holding the charge as Special Secretary to Haryana Government, Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 'Modi surname' defamation case
Rahul to get back his MP status; court says no reason has be...
Truth always triumphs, I thank people for support: Rahul Gandhi on SC relief in 'Modi surname' case
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said this victory was ...
Over 200 arrested, 102 FIRs lodged in connection with Nuh violence: Haryana minister Vij
Appeals to people to maintain peace and not to share provoca...
Supreme Court allows ASI’s scientific survey in Gyanvapi mosque complex, refuses to stay Allahabad HC order
Varanasi court grants additional 4 weeks to ASI to complete ...
Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
Also imposes certain conditions on Tytler, including he will...