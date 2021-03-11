Haryana Govt waives off fee charged from players for using stadiums and sports complexes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

The Haryana Government has waived off fee charged from the players for practice in the state-run stadiums and sports complexes.

Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh said from now players will be able to prepare for games free of cost in the stadium and sports complexes.

“Apart from the players, even the Sports Association or Federation registered under the Haryana Olympic Association will also be exempted from paying any fee for organising any sports event, like State or National Championships. However, private organisations will have to pay the prescribed fee for using the stadium,” said Singh.