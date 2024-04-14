Haryana Govt withdraws order on Sikh gurdwara panel transactions

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 13

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (ad hoc) (HSGMC) spokesman Kawaljeet Singh today said the government had withdrawn the directions issued to banks related to the transactions of the HSGMC.

The government had recently asked the banks to suspend the financial transactions, including withdrawals, of the accounts of the HSGMC till further instructions. Upset with the instructions, HSGMC employees had staged a dharna and submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister.

He said: “Due to the instructions, the salaries of the staff got stuck and the committee also faced issues related to ration and other items in gurdwaras. The HSGMC president and other members were in touch with the government and the directions have been withdrawn.”

