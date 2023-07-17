Haryana Govt working on seamless access to cancer institute

Jhajjar, July 16
Presiding over a joint meeting with officials of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) AIIMS-2 and district administration, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal stated that NCI Badsa AIIMS-2, equipped with 710 beds, served as a leading cancer treatment centre, catering to patients not only from Haryana, but also from across the country and SAARC nations.
The state government has been involved in ensuring the timely completion of crucial projects. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving connectivity for seamless travel to the NCI. Construction work on the overbridge to connect the medical complex with the residential complex will start from July 21.
NCI head Dr Alok Thakkar said 42% patients received treatment in the world-class hospital, equipped with 16 modular operating theatres and state-of-the-art surgical robots to facilitate advanced surgical procedures.
