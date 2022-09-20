 Haryana Gurdwara Act: SGPC to file review petition, Haryana leaders welcome SC verdict : The Tribune India

Haryana Gurdwara Act: SGPC to file review petition, Haryana leaders welcome SC verdict

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former CM Hooda congratulate Sikh community in state

Haryana Gurdwara Act: SGPC to file review petition, Haryana leaders welcome SC verdict

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami. File Photo

Amritsar/Chandigarh, September 20

The SGPC on Tuesday said it will file a review petition against the Supreme Court order upholding the constitutional validity of the 2014 law enacted by the Haryana government to manage the affairs of gurdwaras in the state.

However, Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Baljit Singh Daduwal welcomed the SC verdict and said Sikhs of Haryana will now be able to manage their shrines in the state.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated the entire Sikh community in Haryana, according to a tweet in Hindi by the CM's Office.

Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, under whose government the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act came into being, hailed the apex court verdict, saying it is in the interest of Sikhs in Haryana.

Notably, there are 52 gurdwaras in Haryana. Five of them are being managed by the HSGPC while the rest are under the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) at present.

Besides the gurdwaras in Punjab and Haryana, the SGPC also manages one each in Himachal Pradesh and UT Chandigarh.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, while reacting to the apex court verdict, said it has caused ''deep resentment amongst the community worldwide''.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Vikram Nath on Tuesday dismissed the plea filed by a member of the SGPC seeking quashing of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Act.

The top court's judgement came on a 2014 plea filed by Harbhajan Singh, a resident of Haryana, who contended that Section 72 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 says the power to make law in respect of the SGPC as an inter-state body corporate has been reserved with the central government only and there is no provision in law for any bifurcation by enacting a State legislation.

"'It has been decided to file a review petition following the Supreme Court judgment. The opinion of senior lawyers will be taken in this regard and the legal action is required accordingly," SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said.

The decision was taken in the SGPC executive committee (EC) meeting presided over by SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, in Amritsar.

Dhami said it is not right to comment on the Supreme Court's judgment, but the move of the then Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda to form the separate gurdwara management committee for Haryana is “dividing the Sikh power”.

Khattar said that having an independent committee of Haryana would definitely make the Sikhs of the state more empowered.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Haryana Sikhs called on State's Home Minister Anil Vij at his residence in Ambala.

Later, speaking to reporters, Vij welcomed the apex court decision and said that for a long time the Sikh community had wanted to have their committee in Haryana. Meanwhile, SAD chief Badal said it was extremely unfortunate that the SGPC, which was an inter-state body, had been bifurcated by recognizing a state legislation even though the power to make law on this issue was reserved with the Centre.

Badal said, “The Congress party had been trying for decades to weaken the SAD as well as Sikh institutions and the 2014 Act forming a separate body to manage gurdwaras in Haryana was part of this strategy.” He said it was equally condemnable that the Punjab government under Amarinder Singh had taken an “anti-SGPC” stance in the apex court in this case.

“The last nail was hammered in by the Bhagwant Singh Mann government whose Advocate General gave a written submission against the SGPC in the case,” claimed Badal in Chandigarh.

Asserting that the SAD would not tolerate tinkering with a hundred-year-old Act, Badal said “the party has called a meeting of senior leaders to decide on the next course of action which could include legal recourse”.

He also appealed to all 'panthic' organisations to unite to “defeat the designs of anti-Sikh forces to divide the Sikh community and rule by proxy.” Badal said, “The country had earlier witnessed how the nature of the elected Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee was changed overnight and it was taken over.”  

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

2
Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

3
Punjab

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

4
Punjab

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

5
Nation

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

6
Nation

After Leicester, tension in UK's Birmingham

7
Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raises Cyprus after Recep Tayyip Erdogan rakes up Kashmir

8
Patiala

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

9
Punjab

Chandigarh Police use water cannon against BJP leaders holding counter-protest against Punjab govt

10
Himachal

Hills cut illegally in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary RD Dhiman seeks report

Don't Miss

View All
Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist
Himachal

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games
Jalandhar

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games in Jalandhar

Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming
Haryana

Karnal: Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Top News

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India, rather than among ‘artificial’ Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...

Punjab govt calls Cabinet meeting after Governor withdraws order summoning special Assembly session

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...

In major crackdown, anti-terror agency raids Popular Front of India leaders

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...


Cities

View All

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

1965 Amritsar Partap Bazar bombing anniversary today: Old-timers recall loss of innocent lives in strike by Pakistan Air Force planes

Tarn Taran: Cop, 5 others thrash PRTC bus conductor

Centre's effigy burnt in Amritsar

Retired IAF officer held hostage in Amritsar, robbed of Rs 12L, Rs 22L jewellery

895 CHB small flats in illegal possession

895 Chandigarh Housing Board small flats in illegal possession

ED attaches assets worth Rs 147 crore of Chandigarh-based realty group GBPPL in cheating case

Chandigarh University video 'leak': CBI probe sought

Chandigarh University video 'leak': SIT members again visit crime scene at university

Electric Vehicle policy: Soon, real-time charging station info on app

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Tussle between Centre and AAP reaches flash-point; Kejriwal says democracy is over

4 killed in Delhi as truck runs over people sleeping on road divider

Major drug haul: 350kg heroin worth Rs 1,725 crore seized by Delhi Police in Mumbai

Traffic snarl on Delhi-Jaipur Highway, commuters stranded for hours

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over ‘property dispute’ in Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

LPU student's death: Kerala friends, neighbours in disbelief

Protest in Lovely Professional University over student's death

Lovely Professional University student ends life by suicide, protest breaks out on campus in Phagwara

Father of Kerala student shocked, says was normal on call

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested in Ludhiana

100 Ludhiana villages drug hotspots, plan in place

Ludhiana village resident held with heroin

10 days on, road caves in again near Ludhiana's Ishmeet Chowk, close shave for commuters

Con man posing as Ludhiana MP’s PA dupes resident of Rs 2.5L on pretext of providing govt job

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

Patiala MC looks for another site to shift out dairy farmers

Swine flu turns fatal for 3rd time in Patiala district this season