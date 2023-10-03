Haryana Guv, CM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

Speaking on the occasion of the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, organised at Haryana Raj Bhavan here today, State Governor Bandaru Dattatraya said that in order to eradicate the sense of animosity spreading among people, and to foster brotherhood and mutual peace, the nation, the globe, and society must follow the path of non-violence as preached by the Father of the Nation.

During the occasion, he also paid a homage to the second Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri, on his birth anniversary.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while paying tribute to Father of the Nation, said, “His ideals of inclusivity, social justice and equality have remained relevant even today”. Khattar also remembered Shastri on the occasion.

