Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij seeks explanation on pending police cases

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 13

To ensure timely action on FIRs in the state, explanation is being sought from the officials who allegedly keep cases pending, said Home Minister Anil Vij today here today.

Addressing mediapersons, the minister said, “There are complaints of police inaction and we are working on the disposal of FIRs in a time-bound manner. Details have been sought from the police stations about pending cases, besides seeking explanation from the officials concerned. Those who keep cases pending will face action.”

The minister was holding a Janta Darbar at the PWD Rest House in Ambala Cantonment, where complainants from various districts had reached with their grievances related to the police, UHBVN, Health Department, immigration frauds, land grab cases and forgery. Taking note of the large number of matrimonial and family dispute cases, Vij said, “It is a matter of concern that the cases related to matrimonial disputes, children disrespecting their aged parents etc. are on the rise. All social and religious organisations should run campaigns so that families can be saved.” The minister directed the officials concerned to take action in such cases. He also sought action taken reports from them.