Haryana ideal investment destination: CM

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 9

Claiming Haryana to be the pre-eminent investment destination, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar invited the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to invest in the state. The 26-members of the SCO are “partner nations” in this year’s edition of the Surajkund International Crafts Mela.

The CM was speaking at a meeting organised to promote cooperation with SCO at the mela premises today. He claimed that the state had received investment to the tune of $5.22 billion in the past four years while exports had increased to Rs 2.17 lakh crore. He assured the member countries of full cooperation in setting up their business ventures in the state.

Claiming that the participation of the SCO in the Mela will work to bring the countries to the global stage and strengthen their economies, the CM said the event had already made a mark on the international map as the number of countries exhibiting interest in the event was on the rise. The CM also delivered the keynote address during a session organised on the topic India’s G-20 presidency at Gurugram today. The session was organised by Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar at a meeting with representatives of SCO nations at Surajkund International Crafts Mela. Tribune Photo

The CM said the theme of the presidency “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (One Earth, One Family, One Future) aimed to induce inclusive collaboration among developed and emerging nations, and recognise the significance of collective and united action.

The Chief Minister said that the country had the potential to convert challenges into opportunities. “G20 presidency gives the country an unprecedented opportunity to prove its credentials as a global force and establish its credibility in resolving global economic issues,” he added.