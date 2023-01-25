 Haryana increases sugarcane prices by Rs 10 per quintal; farmers term it cruel joke, burn CM effigy : The Tribune India

Haryana increases sugarcane prices by Rs 10 per quintal; farmers term it cruel joke, burn CM effigy

Sugarcane farmers have been seeking hike in sugarcane SAP to Rs 450 a quintal

Haryana increases sugarcane prices by Rs 10 per quintal; farmers term it cruel joke, burn CM effigy

Farmers burn effigy of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Yamunanagar on Wednesday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 25

The Haryana government on Wednesday increased the SAP to Rs 372 by hiking it by Rs 10 per quintal. However, unimpressed with the hike, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has termed the increase for the ongoing crushing season as a cruel joke on the farmers.

The SAP was increased after a committee formed by the state government to decide the prices for sugarcane submitted its report to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday. State Agriculture Minister JP Dalal and ACS Sumit Misra were present on the occasion.

The sugarcane farmers have been protesting seeking a hike in the sugarcane SAP to Rs 450 a quintal. The farmers have stopped sugarcane supply from January 20, bringing the operations at the sugar mills to a halt.

CM Manohar Lal said sugarcane prices for the season will be Rs 372 a quintal and it will be increased again next year. He appealed to the sugarcane farmers to resume the supplies to the mills so that the operations could resume from Thursday.

On the other hand, BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh said, “The hike of Rs 10 a quintal is not acceptable to farmers. It is a cruel joke. We condemn the Haryana government for the inadequate hike in sugarcane prices. The farm activists will continue to protest as per the schedule given to them. A meeting will be held to decide the future course of action on Thursday.”

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said, “The input cost has increased and the farmers have been facing huge losses. Despite repeated requests, the government has failed to give any relief to farmers.”

Meanwhile, the farmers are holding protest marches against the Haryana government today. They also burnt the effigy of the chief minister at the mini-secretariat to mark their protest.

