Haryana, ITBP cops march in Ballabhgarh

Faridabad, March 31

A joint team comprised of personnel from the Haryana Police and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) conducted a flag march in the rural areas of the Ballabhgarh subdivision of the district on Sunday as part of the preparations for the upcoming elections.

Led by Tigaon ACP Rajesh Lohan, the march covered several villages and residential areas, including Shahpur, Sunped, Deeg, Fatehpur Billoch, Aterna, Mohna, Chhayansa, Dayalpur, Machhagar, Chandawali, Garhkheda, Narhawali, Nariyala, Hirapur, Panhera Khurd, Aruwa, Ghazipur, Khadar, Chandpur, Mothuka, Fajjupur, Korali, Nawada, Mujedi, Tigaon Bridge, Malerna Road, Gupta Hotel, Ambedkar Chowk, Tigaon Road, Tigaon Main Market, Chandawali Bridge Police Chowki Sector 3 and Milan Chowk. The march commenced from the Sadar police station in Ballabhgarh and concluded at the Sector-8 police station.

A spokesperson for the Police Department said that the flag march was part of the routine exercise to ensure the election process is conducted freely, fairly and peacefully.

The aim was to instil confidence in the public regarding law and order and to foster cooperation in the process. The spokesperson emphasised that this should also serve as a warning to anti-social elements that any violation of election rules and regulations would not be tolerated, and law enforcement authorities are fully prepared to counter any such activity.

