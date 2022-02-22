Haryana, Jindal Stainless sign MoU

Chandigarh: The Haryana State Board of Technical Education, Panchkula, signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited on Monday with the objective of promoting technical education in the field of stainless steel technology and applications. The MoU was signed by the Secretary, HSBTE, Rajesh Goyal and senior vice-president, manufacturing, Jindal Stainless, Vijay Bindlish. The director, Jindal Stainless, Vijay Sharma, said the MoU would not only foster an ecosystem for growth and adoption of stainless steel but also pave the way for a series of professional courses for students. Additional Chief Secretary(Technical & Higher Education) Anand Mohan Sharan was also present.

Expert lecture At Guru Nanak college

Yamunanagar: The training and employment cell of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, organised an expert lecture on "Interview preparation - an industry perspective". Principal of the college, Dr (Major) Harinder Singh Kang said the resource person of the programme was Vinit Pundir, an alumnus of 2002 batch of the college and joint vice-president, Corporate IT, Indorama Ventures, Thailand. Dr Rajinder Singh Vohra, coordinator, training and employment cell, introduced the speaker. Randeep Singh Jauhar, president, governing body of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, expressed his satisfaction on the student-centric activities and initiatives being undertaken by the college.

Seven-day NSS camp begins

Ambala: A seven-day NSS camp began at SD Vidya School, Ambala Cantt, aimed at sensitising the young generation about the need to contribute in social service. The NSS programme officer-cum-district NSS programme coordinator Vijay Kumar visited the school for the inauguration of the camp. On the occasion, NSS programme officer of the school, Priyanka, along with the team members Amit Sharma, Sushma Madaan and Kanika Kaushik were present. The inauguration of the camp began with a yoga session for students. The NSS volunteers presented a beautiful NSS song. Kaushik gave a motivational lecture to the students during orientation. She spoke at length about the objectives of NSS and motivated the students to give their contribution in service of the society.

Lecture on quantum computing

Karnal: The department of physics & department of computer science, KVA DAV College for Women, Karnal, organised an online inter-disciplinary extension lecture on "quantum computing" under the guidance of principal Renu Mehta. Renu Mehta emphasised on the importance of organising such online academic events in her speech. Key speaker Sunita Kumari, assistant professor, department of computer science and engineering, GB Pant, DSEU Okhla-I Campus, Delhi, deliberated upon the importance of quantum computing. She said the future of quantum computing seemed quite enhanced and promising. It will enable the industries to tackle those problems, which one always thought were impossible to solve. Meenu Sharma, head of the department of physics and Sakshi Aneja, head of the department of computer science, along with their respective faculty members worked round the check to make the event a grand success.