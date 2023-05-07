Haryana Khaps to take out ‘padyatra’ to muster support for protesting wrestlers, ask UP counterparts to emulate

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, May 7

Haryana Khaps have decide to take out padyatra (foot-march) from Hansi (Hisar) to Bahadurgarh (Jhajjar) from May 11 to May 16 in order to muster public support for strengthening wrestlers protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Khap leaders across the state and representatives of farm, women, student and social outfits will be the part of it.

The yatra will conclude in Bahadurgarh, where headquarter of the agitation will be established. Representatives of protesting wrestlers along with Khap leaders from Haryana, UP, Delhi and Rajasthan will meet there regularly to chalk out strategies for carrying forward the movement, say sources.

Bahadurgarh town is located on the Delhi border and it shares boundary with Tikri village in Delhi.

Haryana Khaps called upon Uttar Pradesh Khap leaders to take out similar padyatra in their state and reach Delhi border on May 16.

Similarly, Samyukt Kisan Morch has also been appealed to reach Delhi via Singhu border on that day so as to ensure a massive gathering of people from Haryana, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on May 16 in order to show their strength.

