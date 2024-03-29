Haryana leads in cyber fraud prevention

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Haryana has emerged as the frontrunner in combating cyber fraud nationwide, securing a remarkable 27.60 per cent fraud prevention, out of the total incidents. The Haryana Police intercepted and prevented cyber fraud attempts amounting to Rs 15.5 crore in February 2024, marking the highest prevention rate in the country.

This substantial progress signifies a significant leap from September 2023, when the state police ranked 23rd in the country with 8.62 per cent of thwarted fraud attempts, now ascending to the top position.

Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur highlighted the pivotal role of ongoing cyber workshops organised by the police, aimed at devising strategies to thwart cyber criminal activities daily. To enhance responsiveness, the deployment of personnel on the cyber helpline number has been doubled from 35 to 70.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and Haryana Police have amalgamated their efforts, operating under a unified platform. Collaborating with representatives from 20 banks nationwide, an effective action plan is underway to ensure swift action upon receiving reports of cyber fraud and freeze fraudulent transactions and accounts promptly

