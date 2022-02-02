Haryana leads in Sustainable Development Goals Index

Chandigarh, February 1
During the Economic Survey 2021-22 tabled in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Haryana is continuously working towards achieving the social, economic and environmental goals under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index.
As a result of this, Haryana is included in the leading states of the country in the NITI Aayog SDG India Index 2020-21. Haryana is at the top position in 2020-21 in terms of score improvement from 2019 with an increase of 10 points.
The SDG Index development priorities have been set for each state, under which they are given 17 targets to achieve the desired goals. All parameters set to achieve the SDG Goals-2030 are being implemented in the state in a phased manner.
According to the Economic Survey report, in the financial year 2021-22, Haryana has achieved the status of 100 per cent households with tap water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). Now, the next target of the government is to provide 55 litre clean drinking water per person in the entire state by December 2022. —
