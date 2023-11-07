Haryana logs 79.63% progress under ODF-Plus initiative

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today said the state had made significant strides under the ODF-Plus initiative by achieving 79.63 per cent progress as of November 2.

This marks a substantial leap towards ensuring cleaner and more hygienic living conditions for the residents.

The Chief Secretary was reviewing the progress made under the Swachh Bharat schemes. He said 5,411 villages (3,777 aspiring, 391 rising and 1,243 in model category) have achieved the ODF-Plus status.

The progress signifies a substantial improvement from the previous national average achievement level of 65.64 per cent as of August 3. DCs, panchayat representatives and officers of the Public Health Engineering Department joined the meeting through video-conferencing.