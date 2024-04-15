Haryana Lokhit Party throws weight behind BJP candidate

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 14

Addressing party workers at a gathering here today, Gopal Kanda, president of the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP), said the party conducted politics with integrity and on principles. He attributed the enhanced global reputation of India to PM Narendra Modi, stressing the party’s affiliation with the BJP.

He declared the party’s support for BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar from the Sirsa constituency. Tanwar and BJP leader Gobind Kanda were also present at the event.

Kanda criticised certain parties for exploiting farmers for their own interests. He said development works were going on uninterrupted in Sirsa under the BJP government, citing former CM Khattar’s commitment to development. He dismissed the significance of Kumari Selja’s candidature from the Congress, stating that she held no sway as she had resurfaced in the election arena after 30 years. He criticised her disconnect from people, citing instances where she refused to acknowledge people from Sirsa in Chandigarh.

Tanwar declared his allegiance to the Kanda brothers and the HLP.

