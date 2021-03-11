Haryana MC poll: 4 appointed as observers in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 8

Four Municipal Committees — Gharaunda, Assandh, Taraori and Nissing — will go to polls on June 19 and the Election Commission has appointed four senior officials as observers to ensure peaceful elections there.

Anish Yadav, District Election Officer -cum-DC, said IAS officer Hardeep Singh had been appointed observer for Assandh and Nissing MCs and his mobile number was 7988154586. Similarly, IAS Amneet P Kumar has been appointed for Gharaunda and Taraori MCs and his mobile number is 8307862714.

IAS Shiv Charan has appointed overall police observer and his mobile number is 8307028419. They have arrived here and any complaint or problem related to elections can be submitted to them.

Besides, Sandeep Dahiya (DETC Sale Tax) has been appointed as expenditure observer and his mobile number is 9990371771. Complaints related to election expenditure can be submitted to him. “We have made all arrangements,” said Yadav.