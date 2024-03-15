Haryana media coordinators Jagmohan Anand, Randeep Ghanghas, Raj Kumar Kapoor relieved from duty

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 15

The Information, Public Relations and Languages Department of the Haryana Government on Friday issued an order relieving three media coordinators from their duties with immediate effect.

Media coordinators Jagmohan Anand, Randeep Ghanghas and Raj Kumar Kapoor have been released from Karnal, Panipat and Rohtak, respectively.

The order stated: “The Governor of Haryana is pleased to relieve the following media coordinators from their duties with immediate effect…..”

