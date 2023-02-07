Haryana mine operators smuggling gravel to Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, February 6

Gravel and stones mined illegally in the district are being transported to Rajasthan. At least 50 per cent of vehicles involved in illegal mining are ending up in the neighbouring state, information from the Mining Department revealed.

107 FIRs since April Since April 1 last year, 107 illegal mining cases registered in Mahendragarh district

190 vehicles impounded and Rs 1.36 cr penalty recovered

50% of vehicles involved in illegal mining ending up in R’sthan

Sources said the illegal supply was being done under the cover of darkness to avoid action by the police and the mining authorities.

They said most of the illegally mined minerals were being taken to Sodawas, Harsoli, Gothari, Tasing, Behror, Pacheri, Mandhan and Kanhawas areas of Rajasthan from Nangal Choudhary, Nizampur and Narnaul in Mahendragarh district.

Niranjan Lal, Mining Officer, Mahendragarh, said, “In some cases, we have witnessed a reverse trend as well. There are mining zones in the bordering areas of Rajasthan too. Some cases have surfaced where mined minerals were found to be transported to nearby places of Haryana from Rajasthan.”

He said since April 1 last year, 107 cases of illegal mining were registered in Mahendragarh district with the seizure of 190 vehicles. A penalty of Rs 1.36 crore was recovered from those indulging in the illegal activity, Lal added.

A police official said nine vehicles, including tractor-trailers and trucks, were impounded from various places in the district in the past five days for transporting gravel and stones illegally.

“It was found that four vehicles were supplying the material to Rajasthan from Nangal Choudhary, Nizampur and Narnaul. In one case, a tractor-trailer was impounded for transporting stones from Rajasthan to Narnaul,” he said.