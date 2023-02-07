 Haryana Mining Department hit by staff shortage : The Tribune India

17 inspectors find it hard to check illegal mining across state

The Department of Mines and Geology Department of Haryana is struggling with an acute shortage of staff, making it difficult to curb illegal mining across the state.



Parveen Arora

Karnal, February 6

The Department of Mines and Geology Department of Haryana is struggling with an acute shortage of staff, making it difficult to curb illegal mining across the state. The data available depicts a picture of the neglect on part of the state government to curb illegal mining.

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) had sought applications for 12 posts of mining officer, four posts of assistant mining engineer and two posts of assistant geologist mining officer two days ago. After the recruitment for these posts, the pressure on the existing staff would be eased. Mukul Kumar, Director, Department of mines and geology

The situation can be gauged from the fact that 46 out of 63 posts of mining inspector are lying vacant for the past several months across the state, forcing the existing 17 mining inspectors to work hard to check illegal mining, said an official of the department.

There were 117 sanctioned posts of mining guards in the state. Of these, 22 posts of mining guard have already been upgraded to assistant mining inspectors and all these new upgraded posts are yet to be filled, the official added. Besides, 12 posts of mining officer are lying vacant.

Out of the remaining 95 posts of mining guard, 82 are filled, while the remaining 13 are lying vacant. Sources in the department also claimed that they did not have sufficient infrastructure, including government vehicles, due to which they had to rely either on private vehicles or others for patrolling. “Due to the lack of vehicles, sometimes we have failed to verify the complaints received about illegal mining,” said an employee of the department.

There are 78 posts of police personnel on deputation which are supposed to be given by the Police Department, but only 45 have been provided, said the sources.

In such circumstances, checking illegal mining has become a difficult task for the existing staff and they are overburdened.

Mukul Kumar, Director, Department of Mines and Geology, said no doubt the department had a shortage of staff, but the state government had started the recruitment process to fill the posts so that the checking of illegal mining was not affected.

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) sought applications for 12 posts of mining officer, four posts of assistant mining engineer and two posts of assistant geologist mining officer two days ago. After the recruitment for these posts, the pressure on the existing staff would be eased, the Director added.

He further maintained that in all districts, the district task force had been constituted, headed by the Deputy Commissioner of the district concerned, which was mandated with curbing illegal mining. “Our team members patrol the state areas on a regular basis and action is taken accordingly,” said the Director.

Don't get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni's long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala's favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer's father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000

Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000

Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris...

India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye

India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye

PM Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved ...

The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000

The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000

On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichu...

India to send aid, NDRF & medical teams for rescue

India to send aid, NDRF & medical teams for rescue

Indian-American Ro Khanna and Mike Waltz elected co-chairs of House India caucus

Indian-American Ro Khanna and Mike Waltz elected co-chairs of House India caucus


Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Traffic trouble on Fatehgarh Churian road irks residents

Encroachments removed

Teachers protest govt move to lower retirement age

Congress accuses Centre of favouring business groups

BKU Dakonda heads for split

BKU Dakonda heads for split

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Food in CITCO’s banquet halls, restaurants gets dearer

Agenda copies not given prior to key meets, councillors cry foul

Car RC cancelled over misuse of Aadhaar card

11.29% holders of smart ration cards ineligible in Mohali dist

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

Eyeing LS poll next year, BJP holds dist meet

Illicit liquor, lahan seized during raid

Congress protests over Adani-Hindenburg row

Labourers, tractor drivers back in business at sand mining sites in Nawanshahr district

Vigilance seeks info on ‘shady’ deals of previous Ludhiana Improvement Trust regime

Vigilance seeks info on ‘shady’ deals of previous Ludhiana Improvement Trust regime

Interlocking tiles fixed in wrong manner in Ludhiana

BEd exams: Students protest in Ludhiana against college for not issuing roll numbers

Carcass utilisation plant in Ludhiana lying non-operational

Proclaimed offender nabbed after 13 years in Ludhiana

3 members of gang nabbed with ~8.4L in fake currency

3 members of gang nabbed with Rs 8.4L in fake currency

Panchayats to help police eradicate drug menace

Now, all dist sign boards to have info in Punjabi

Sports day at PLW school

Congress holds protest outside Sirhind SBI