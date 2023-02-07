Haryana Mining Department hit by staff shortage

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, February 6

The Department of Mines and Geology Department of Haryana is struggling with an acute shortage of staff, making it difficult to curb illegal mining across the state. The data available depicts a picture of the neglect on part of the state government to curb illegal mining.

The situation can be gauged from the fact that 46 out of 63 posts of mining inspector are lying vacant for the past several months across the state, forcing the existing 17 mining inspectors to work hard to check illegal mining, said an official of the department.

There were 117 sanctioned posts of mining guards in the state. Of these, 22 posts of mining guard have already been upgraded to assistant mining inspectors and all these new upgraded posts are yet to be filled, the official added. Besides, 12 posts of mining officer are lying vacant.

Out of the remaining 95 posts of mining guard, 82 are filled, while the remaining 13 are lying vacant. Sources in the department also claimed that they did not have sufficient infrastructure, including government vehicles, due to which they had to rely either on private vehicles or others for patrolling. “Due to the lack of vehicles, sometimes we have failed to verify the complaints received about illegal mining,” said an employee of the department.

There are 78 posts of police personnel on deputation which are supposed to be given by the Police Department, but only 45 have been provided, said the sources.

In such circumstances, checking illegal mining has become a difficult task for the existing staff and they are overburdened.

Mukul Kumar, Director, Department of Mines and Geology, said no doubt the department had a shortage of staff, but the state government had started the recruitment process to fill the posts so that the checking of illegal mining was not affected.

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) sought applications for 12 posts of mining officer, four posts of assistant mining engineer and two posts of assistant geologist mining officer two days ago. After the recruitment for these posts, the pressure on the existing staff would be eased, the Director added.

He further maintained that in all districts, the district task force had been constituted, headed by the Deputy Commissioner of the district concerned, which was mandated with curbing illegal mining. “Our team members patrol the state areas on a regular basis and action is taken accordingly,” said the Director.