Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in ‘molestation’ case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, September 16

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appeared before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Rahul Garg here on Saturday.

He appeared in an alleged molestation case registered against him by the Chandigarh Police.

The court had earlier issued the notice to the minister after the Chandigarh Police filed a charge sheet against him last month.

The minister, along with his counsel Rabindra Pandit and Siddharth Pandit, appeared before the court a day after the session court granted him anticipatory bail.

The court directed Singh to surrender before the trial court within 10 days. Singh furnished a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

The police had registered a case against Singh on the complaint by a junior woman coach on December 31, 2022.