Haryana MLAs to get Rs 20,000 as ‘driver allowance’ besides Rs 18 per km travel allowance

Chandigarh, March 22
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced that MLAs will now get a “driver allowance” of Rs 20,000 per month in addition to the travel allowance being given at the rate of Rs 18 per km.
The Chief Minister made this announcement in the Assembly on the concluding day of the budget session.
Khattar said as per the existing provision, a travel allowance at the rate of Rs 18 per km is being given to the MLAs for journeys by road between places not connected by rail.
“Now, we have made another provision as per which MLAs will now get a ‘driver allowance’ of Rs 20,000 for journeys by road between places not connected by rail in addition to the travelling allowance being given at the rate of Rs 18 per km,” he said.
