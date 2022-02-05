Haryana moves SC against stay on quota in private jobs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 4

The Haryana Government on Friday moved the Supreme Court against the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order staying the state’s law providing for 75 per cent quota to local people in private sector jobs.

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana agreed to take it up on February 7 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned it for urgent listing.

“I appeared (before the high court)…therefore, I can make a statement that after giving me an opportunity of hearing for 90 seconds, the court proceeded to stay the Act. We have prepared the SLP and filed it today… I need to say much more, kindly list it on Monday subject to my placing the order on record,” Mehta told the Bench. The High Court had on Thursday stayed the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, and admitted a petition challenging its validity. The order had come on a petition filed by various industrial associations from Faridabad, Gurugram and other places.

Notified in November last year, the law provides for 75 per cent reservation for local youth in private sector jobs that offer a monthly salary of less than Rs 30,000 from January 15, 2022.

The petitioners contended that the Act under challenge was against the provisions of the Constitution and went against the basic principle of meritocracy that acted as the foundation for businesses to grow and remain competitive.

The Haryana Government wanted to create reservation in the private sector by introducing the policy of ‘Sons of Soil’, which was an infringement of constitutional rights of the employers, they submitted. The petitioners submitted that private sector jobs were purely based on the skills and analytical blend of mind of the employees who were citizens of India having constitutional rights on the basis of their education to work in any part of India. —

#Reservation