Haryana okays draft Bill on conversions

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

Following in the footsteps of several BJP-ruled states, the Haryana Cabinet today approved the draft of the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion Bill aimed at tackling “love jihad” and forced religious conversions. The Bill will be tabled in the forthcoming Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha.

“Cases of forced conversion have been reported in Yamunanagar, Mewat, Gurugram and Panipat districts. The Bill has been approved to stop such conversions. Strict action will be taken against those indulging in forced religious conversions,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after the Cabinet meeting.

The Bill, however, does not mention the term “love jihad”. The expression is used by BJP leaders and the Sangh parivar to describe alleged conspiracy to “convert” Hindu women to Islam.

The draft Bill seeks to prohibit religious conversions effected through misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage.

Now, individuals converting from one religion to another will have to submit to the authority concerned a declaration that the conversion was not effected through misrepresentation, use of force, threat, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage. The marriages solemnised by concealing religion will be declared null and void. —

#Khattar