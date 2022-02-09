Haryana okays draft Bill on conversions

Chandigarh, February 8
Following in the footsteps of several BJP-ruled states, the Haryana Cabinet today approved the draft of the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion Bill aimed at tackling “love jihad” and forced religious conversions. The Bill will be tabled in the forthcoming Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha.
“Cases of forced conversion have been reported in Yamunanagar, Mewat, Gurugram and Panipat districts. The Bill has been approved to stop such conversions. Strict action will be taken against those indulging in forced religious conversions,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after the Cabinet meeting.
The Bill, however, does not mention the term “love jihad”. The expression is used by BJP leaders and the Sangh parivar to describe alleged conspiracy to “convert” Hindu women to Islam.
The draft Bill seeks to prohibit religious conversions effected through misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage.
Now, individuals converting from one religion to another will have to submit to the authority concerned a declaration that the conversion was not effected through misrepresentation, use of force, threat, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage. The marriages solemnised by concealing religion will be declared null and void. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon