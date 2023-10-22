Haryana on top in unemployment under BJP, says Deepender

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, October 21

Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda attended various functions at Jahangirpur, Dubaldhan and Chhara villages in Jhajjar district today.

Talking to the media, he said the BJP-led state government had made Haryana number-1 in terms of unemployment, corruption and crime by implementing anti-farmers and anti-people policies.

“During the Congress regime led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, 10 prestigious healthcare projects, including the National Cancer Institute (NCI) on the campus of AIIMS-Badhsa, were approved by the Centre. The present BJP government has, however, failed to execute nine of those projects, except the NCI,” he added.

Congress MLAs Geeta Bhukkal, Raghuvir Kadian and Kuldeep Vatsa were also present on the occasion.

#BJP #Deepender Hooda #Jhajjar #Rajya Sabha #Unemployment