Haryana on top in unemployment under BJP, says Deepender

Jhajjar, October 21
Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda attended various functions at Jahangirpur, Dubaldhan and Chhara villages in Jhajjar district today.
Talking to the media, he said the BJP-led state government had made Haryana number-1 in terms of unemployment, corruption and crime by implementing anti-farmers and anti-people policies.
“During the Congress regime led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, 10 prestigious healthcare projects, including the National Cancer Institute (NCI) on the campus of AIIMS-Badhsa, were approved by the Centre. The present BJP government has, however, failed to execute nine of those projects, except the NCI,” he added.
Congress MLAs Geeta Bhukkal, Raghuvir Kadian and Kuldeep Vatsa were also present on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aid trickles into besieged Gaza as UN chief urges Israel to avoid ‘collective punishment’
20 trucks allowed, workers say it can’t address unprecedente...
Gaganyaan : ISRO aces safety test for its 1st human space flight
Simulates abort situation for crew module
Congress, BJP bank on old warhorses in Rajasthan
Gehlot, Raje, Pilot to defend traditional turfs
US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys
Accuse India of violating 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomat...
Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal private bus permits
25 of these are of firms earlier owned by Badals