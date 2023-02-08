Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, February 8

As part economy measures ahead of the Haryana Budget, the BJP-JJP Government has decided to abolish all posts remaining vacant for the past two years.

“All posts, whether newly-created or old, kept in abeyance or which remained unfulfilled/vacant for the past two years may be considered as deemed-abolished,” an order of the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), said.

Saying that the formal abolition orders will be issued within one month by the department concerned, the order categorically stated that the revival of the post would not be considered in any case. “In case, the department needs these posts then fresh proposal for creating new posts after following the prescribed procedure containing full functional justification may be forwarded to the Finance Department,” the order noted.

However, certain exceptions would be applicable to the order. The posts for which the requisitions have already been sent to the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and the Haryana State Subordinate Commission (HSSC) and for which advertisements have already been issued will be exempt from this order.

Meanwhile, all promotional cases will also be outside the purview of this order.

What the order reads

— Order of Additional Chief Secretary (Finance)