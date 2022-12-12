Haryana outdoes Himachal, Punjab in placements

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 11

Among various states in the region, Haryana has the biggest number of persons trained, certified and provided placements through Centre’s skill development and vocational training programme in rural areas.

Punjab ranks second, while Himachal Pradesh stands third. A written reply by Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the Rajya Sabha this week says that out of 1,37,16,896 persons trained in vocational streams in the country, and out of 1,10,58,594 certified, Haryana accounted for 6,51,166 and 5,34,905, respectively. Out of total reported placements after training and certification in the country (24,30,122), Haryana accounts for 1,58,842. The figures for Punjab as regards three aspects are 4,34,749; 3,54,723; and 1,28,758, respectively.With regard to HP, the figures are 1,48,489; 1,21,895 and 27,143, respectively. Among UTs, the figures for Chandigarh are 26,889; 21,739; and 6,362, respectively.