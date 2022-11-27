Haryana panchayat election results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting of votes for panchayat samiti, zila parishad under way

Chandigarh, November 27
The counting of votes for panchayat samiti and zila parishad polls in Haryana is under way on Sunday. The exercise began at 8 am, said officials.
Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centres.
The elections to 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zila parishads were held in three phases.
Haryana has 22 zila parishads comprising 411 members. The members will in turn elect the 22 zila parishad chiefs.
The state has 143 panchayat samitis, comprising 3,081 members who will further elect their respective presidents.
Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh had said on Saturday that police and general observers will closely monitor the entire counting process.
Videography will also be done at all the counting centres, he had said.
Earlier, the results of elections for panches and sarpanches were declared immediately after the polling in each phase.
Sirsa: INLD leader and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Chautala's son Karan Chautala won the Zila Parishad election from ward number 6 in Sirsa district by 625 votes.
List of winners
Ward 1- Harender
Ward 2- Sameena
Ward 3- Abbash Khan
Ward 4- Vijay Lohia
Ward 5- Shwet Sneha
Ward 7- Dharam Chaudhary
Ward 8-. Rekha
Ward. 9-. Anil Parashar
Ward 10 - Rekha
Ambala: Aam Aadmi Party candidate Makhan Singh defeated BJP candidate and his nearest rival Mandeep Singh Rana by a margin of over 700 votes from ward 9 of Ambala Zila Parishad.
