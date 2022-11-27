Haryana panchayat election results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting of votes for panchayat samiti, zila parishad under way

PTI

Chandigarh, November 27

The counting of votes for panchayat samiti and zila parishad polls in Haryana is under way on Sunday. The exercise began at 8 am, said officials.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centres.

The elections to 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zila parishads were held in three phases.

Haryana has 22 zila parishads comprising 411 members. The members will in turn elect the 22 zila parishad chiefs.

The state has 143 panchayat samitis, comprising 3,081 members who will further elect their respective presidents.

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh had said on Saturday that police and general observers will closely monitor the entire counting process.

Videography will also be done at all the counting centres, he had said.

Earlier, the results of elections for panches and sarpanches were declared immediately after the polling in each phase.