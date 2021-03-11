Haryana panel flags 'bungling' by child shelter homes

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, May 14

The Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (HSCPCR) has flagged embezzlement of grants worth crores by open shelter homes.

Most of them were found running illegal schools instead of providing a community-based facility on a short-term basis to beggars, substance users, rag-pickers, runaway children or migrants, the commission said.

Jyoti Bainda, Chairperson, HSCPCR, who compiled a report, said, “Open shelter homes are meant to provide only temporary stay facilities. Those who need long-term care must be referred to the nearest children’s home. These shelters received more than Rs 6 crore grant during 2015-20.”

The report will be submitted to the state Women and Child Development (WCD) Department. The commission sought the registration of a criminal case against the shelter homes and action against District Child Protection Units and Child Welfare Committees for lack of monitoring. “We will submit a copy to the Chief Secretary and Vigilance Bureau too,” said Bainda. Hema Sharma, Director, WCD Department, said, “We will examine the report and get the open shelter homes inspected.”

There are 12 such shelter homes run by NGOs and the Haryana State Council for Child Welfare. At Faridabad home, a hoarding of the WCD Department was put up to give an impression of it being a government school. It was found that children were accommodated for a longer span of time instead of connecting them with anganwadis or formal schools.

At Gohana, the shelter home failed to send information about children on a monthly basis to the District Child Protection Unit and Child Welfare Committee. Bainda found four girls there even as the home was meant for boys. There was no proper furniture or bedding facilities.

At Charkhi Dadri, five children were admitted for over two years and 17 for more than a year. There was no furniture, television or computer. Only mattresses were provided. Bainda said, “The same children continue to occupy the shelters for a long span and are not linked with formal schools. Even those run by the council are not following the norms.”

At Bhiwani, six children were found staying for around seven years and 14 for over five years. There were no separate facilities for boys and girls.